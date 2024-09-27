Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

Aadhaar and PAN card will be safe The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) discovered that two companies in Navi Mumbai were exposing sensitive personal information on their websites, including Aadhaar and PAN card details. After a preliminary investigation, these websites were blocked. UIDAI and CERT-In are investigating the matter further.

Guidelines also issued CERT-In has also issued guidelines for all organizations using IT applications to ensure secure application design, development, implementation, and operation. Compensation may be available If anyone’s data is leaked, they can file a complaint and claim compensation under Section 46 of the IT Act by contacting the adjudicating officer. The IT secretaries of states have been authorized as adjudicating officers under the IT Act.