Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

The government has blocked some websites that were exposing sensitive personal information of Indian citizens, including Aadhaar and PAN card details.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 10:26 am

Patrika Desk

Aadhaar and PAN Card Data: Amidst concerns over data security, the central government has blocked some websites that were leaking the citizens’ Aadhaar and PAN card data with a single click on Google search. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has filed a complaint with the concerned police authorities for violating the ban on the public display of Aadhaar information.

Aadhaar and PAN card will be safe

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) discovered that two companies in Navi Mumbai were exposing sensitive personal information on their websites, including Aadhaar and PAN card details. After a preliminary investigation, these websites were blocked. UIDAI and CERT-In are investigating the matter further.

Guidelines also issued

CERT-In has also issued guidelines for all organizations using IT applications to ensure secure application design, development, implementation, and operation.

Compensation may be available

If anyone’s data is leaked, they can file a complaint and claim compensation under Section 46 of the IT Act by contacting the adjudicating officer. The IT secretaries of states have been authorized as adjudicating officers under the IT Act.

