National News

'In the country, teachers' salaries should be higher than IAS', know why Manish Sisodia said so

Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday at the Teachers’ Day program of the Delhi Municipal Corporation that it is time for the country’s teachers to have higher salaries than any government employee, including IAS officers.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia said on Thursday at the Teachers’ Day program of the Delhi Municipal Corporation that the country’s teachers’ salaries should be higher than any government employee, including IAS officers. He said that in our country, teachers are given the status of God. Then, shouldn’t a teacher’s salary be higher than that of any government official?

Children in Delhi are receiving a good education

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the children of Delhi are receiving the best education in India, and the credit for this goes to the teachers here. Addressing the Teachers’ Day program, Manish Sisodia said that teachers’ salaries should be higher than that of any government employee in the country, even higher than that of a 30-35-year experienced teacher, and should be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary. He said that respecting teachers is a matter of great pride.

In many countries, teachers’ salaries are higher

Manish Sisodia said that there are many countries in the world where teachers’ salaries are higher than those of officials. In Germany, the average salary of officials is Rs 71 lakh, while the annual salary of teachers is Rs 72 lakh.

