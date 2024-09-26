‘In the country, teachers’ salaries should be higher than IAS’, know why Manish Sisodia said so

Children in Delhi are receiving a good education AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the children of Delhi are receiving the best education in India, and the credit for this goes to the teachers here. Addressing the Teachers’ Day program, Manish Sisodia said that teachers’ salaries should be higher than that of any government employee in the country, even higher than that of a 30-35-year experienced teacher, and should be equivalent to that of a Cabinet Secretary. He said that respecting teachers is a matter of great pride.

In many countries, teachers’ salaries are higher Manish Sisodia said that there are many countries in the world where teachers’ salaries are higher than those of officials. In Germany, the average salary of officials is Rs 71 lakh, while the annual salary of teachers is Rs 72 lakh.