Adani Foundation donates Rs 100 crore to Young India Skills University in Telangana

Adani Foundation, led by Indian industrialist Gautam Adani, has donated Rs 100 crore to Telangana’s Young India Skills University. During this, the delegation handed over a cheque of Rs 100 crore to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad TelanganaOct 20, 2024 / 03:42 pm

Patrika Desk

Established to build a bright future for the country and empower new generations, the Adani Foundation has announced a donation of Rs 100 crore to set up Young India Skills University in Telangana. Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, along with the Adani Foundation delegation, met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and handed over a cheque of Rs 100 crore for the university. Gautam Adani wrote on social media platform X that it was an honor to contribute to the Young India Skills University initiative, which is a transformative vision of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Shaping the Future of Youths

Adani Group Chairman said that we are not only shaping the future of our youths but also opening doors to unlimited possibilities for a brighter, more prosperous India. We are building a sustainable legacy that will uplift future generations. Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Managing Director Karan Adani, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar, and other officials were also present.

Continuous Support Promise

Gautam Adani promised continuous support for the Telangana government’s initiative for skill development and empowerment of youths. Chief Minister Reddy announced on August 1 in the state assembly that Adani Logistics would be one of the industry partners for Young India Skills University. The assembly passed the Young India Skill University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, which will establish a university that will equip students with skills to meet industry demands.

School of E-commerce and Logistics

It was also announced that a school of e-commerce and logistics would be established in partnership with Adani Logistics and O9 Solutions. The partner companies will develop curricula, train students in their respective fields, and provide job opportunities. On October 11, Young India Skills University announced that it would launch its first set of courses on November 4. The university has launched three schools initially, including the School of Logistics and E-commerce, the School of Healthcare, and School of Pharmaceuticals and Life Sciences.

