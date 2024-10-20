Adani Foundation donates Rs 100 crore to Young India Skills University in Telangana

Shaping the Future of Youths Adani Group Chairman said that we are not only shaping the future of our youths but also opening doors to unlimited possibilities for a brighter, more prosperous India. We are building a sustainable legacy that will uplift future generations. Adani Ports and SEZ Limited Managing Director Karan Adani, Chief Secretary Shanti Kumar, and other officials were also present.

Continuous Support Promise Gautam Adani promised continuous support for the Telangana government’s initiative for skill development and empowerment of youths. Chief Minister Reddy announced on August 1 in the state assembly that Adani Logistics would be one of the industry partners for Young India Skills University. The assembly passed the Young India Skill University Telangana (Public-Private Partnership) Bill-2024, which will establish a university that will equip students with skills to meet industry demands.