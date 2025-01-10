Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

Jaipur•Jan 10, 2025 / 03:52 pm• Patrika Desk

JDA Residential Scheme: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is offering a golden opportunity to Rajasthan residents. Under the Atal Vihar Yojana, 284 residential plots are being made available at affordable rates. The application process commenced on 18 December 2024 and will continue until 17 January 2025. Plot allocation will be done through a lottery on 29 January 2025.

Scheme Objective The aim of this JDA initiative is to provide affordable residential land to lower and middle-income families. This scheme has been launched to promote planned urban development and make housing more accessible in Jaipur. Required Documents Aadhaar Card PAN Card Income Certificate (including ITR or Form 16) Residential Certificate Caste Certificate (if applicable) Passport size photograph and signature Online Application Process Visit the official JDA website: jda.rajasthan.gov.in. In the “Residential Schemes” section, click on “Apply for Atal Vihar”. Register using your name and mobile number via OTP. Fill in the required information in the form and upload the documents. Pay the online registration fee and submit the form.