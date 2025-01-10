scriptAffordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

This initiative by the JDA aims to provide affordable residential land to low and middle-income families. The scheme has been launched to promote planned urban development and make housing more accessible in Jaipur.

JaipurJan 10, 2025 / 03:52 pm

Patrika Desk

JDA Residential Scheme: The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) is offering a golden opportunity to Rajasthan residents. Under the Atal Vihar Yojana, 284 residential plots are being made available at affordable rates. The application process commenced on 18 December 2024 and will continue until 17 January 2025. Plot allocation will be done through a lottery on 29 January 2025.

Scheme Objective

The aim of this JDA initiative is to provide affordable residential land to lower and middle-income families. This scheme has been launched to promote planned urban development and make housing more accessible in Jaipur.

Required Documents

  1. Aadhaar Card
  2. PAN Card
  3. Income Certificate (including ITR or Form 16)
  4. Residential Certificate
  5. Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  6. Passport size photograph and signature

Online Application Process

  1. Visit the official JDA website: jda.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. In the “Residential Schemes” section, click on “Apply for Atal Vihar”.
  3. Register using your name and mobile number via OTP.
  4. Fill in the required information in the form and upload the documents.
  5. Pay the online registration fee and submit the form.

News / National News / Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

World

Another Indian-Origin MP Contends for Canadian PM Post

42 minutes ago

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

1 hour ago

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

in 2 hours

Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

Political

Delhi Election: Poster War Ignites Political Row

in 3 hours

Latest National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

National News

PM Modi gives first podcast interview to entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

in 2 hours

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

National News

Sukma Encounter: Three Naxals Killed in Retaliatory Fire

1 hour ago

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

National News

Delhi Shivers as Cold Wave Intensifies; IMD Issues Alerts for Several States

1 hour ago

Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

National News

Public Holiday: 4-5 Days Off for Sankranti Announced, Find Out When and Where

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.