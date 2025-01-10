Affordable Housing Scheme Launched: Apply Online for JDA's Housing Project

Scheme Objective The aim of this JDA initiative is to provide affordable residential land to lower and middle-income families. This scheme has been launched to promote planned urban development and make housing more accessible in Jaipur.
Required Documents
- Aadhaar Card
- PAN Card
- Income Certificate (including ITR or Form 16)
- Residential Certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
- Passport size photograph and signature
Online Application Process
- Visit the official JDA website: jda.rajasthan.gov.in.
- In the “Residential Schemes” section, click on “Apply for Atal Vihar”.
- Register using your name and mobile number via OTP.
- Fill in the required information in the form and upload the documents.
- Pay the online registration fee and submit the form.