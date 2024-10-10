scriptAfter Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

After the Congress’ defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections, a meeting was held at Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence.

New DelhiOct 10, 2024 / 04:27 pm

Patrika Desk

rahul gandhi

rahul gandhi

The Congress is introspecting the reasons behind its defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. On Thursday, a meeting was held at the residence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also attended this meeting. Notably, Rahul Gandhi scolded the leaders in this meeting. Rahul Gandhi said that the leaders prioritized their interests over the party’s.

Party didn’t come first, own interests did – Rahul

In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the interests of the leaders were above the party’s in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi did not take the name of any leader while saying this. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken, while sharing information about the meeting, said that we have reviewed the results. All the exit polls were showing us winning, and we were also confident of winning. We have reviewed the defeat. Discussions were also held on the differences among leaders and EVMs during the meeting. We will soon come up with a plan on what to do next.

These leaders were present

A review meeting of the party was held at the residence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Ashok Gehlot were present at this meeting.

News / National News / After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

Sports

T20 World Cup points: Indian Women’s Cricket Team Perform Well Against Sri Lanka

1 hour ago

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

3 minutes ago

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

UP News

Army soldier arrested with rifle and cartridges, was addicted to gaming app

in 3 hours

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

world

ASEAN and East Asia Summit: The world Expects Modi To Set a New Coordination with East Asian countries!

in 1 hour

Latest National News

After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

National News

After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

in 4 hours

‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

National News

‘Ratan Tata should receive Bharat Ratna’, Maharashtra Cabinet passes proposal

in 4 hours

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

National News

PM Modi and Other Ministers Condole Demise of Ratan Tata

3 minutes ago

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

National News

National Mourning: One-Day State Mourning Declared in These States

54 minutes ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.