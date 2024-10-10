After Congress’ defeat in Haryana, Rahul Gandhi’s anger erupts, says – Party leaders prioritized their own interests

Party didn’t come first, own interests did – Rahul In the meeting, Rahul Gandhi said that the interests of the leaders were above the party’s in Haryana. Rahul Gandhi did not take the name of any leader while saying this. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ajay Maken, while sharing information about the meeting, said that we have reviewed the results. All the exit polls were showing us winning, and we were also confident of winning. We have reviewed the defeat. Discussions were also held on the differences among leaders and EVMs during the meeting. We will soon come up with a plan on what to do next.

These leaders were present A review meeting of the party was held at the residence of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge to discuss the defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, and Ashok Gehlot were present at this meeting.