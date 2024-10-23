scriptAir Pollution: Delhi’s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad | Air Pollution: Delhi&#39;s Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar320 in Ghaziabad | Latest News | Patrika News
Air Pollution: Delhi's Air has Become Poisonous, AQI Reaches 407 in Anand Vihar, 320 in Ghaziabad

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi’s daily average AQI may reach the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 10:14 am

Patrika Desk

As the temperature drops in Delhi, air pollution also increases. The Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 300-400 in 25 areas of the national capital. This affects daily life and creates a worrying situation for people’s health. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the average air quality index was 354 at 7:30 am on Wednesday. In Delhi-NCR, Faridabad recorded 181, Gurugram recorded 248, Ghaziabad recorded 320, Greater Noida recorded 196, and Noida recorded 304.
Delhi’s Jahangirpuri recorded 417 and Anand Vihar recorded 402, the highest AQI levels. In 25 areas of Delhi, the AQI level is above 300 and below 400. Alipur recorded 372, Ashok Vihar recorded 359, Bawana recorded 391, Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range recorded 346, DTU recorded 320, Dwarka Sector 8 recorded 367, Major Dhyan Chand Stadium recorded 358, Mandir Marg recorded 355, Mundka recorded 373, Najafgarh recorded 342, Narela recorded 357, Nehru Nagar recorded 365, NSIT Dwarka recorded 389, Okhla Phase 2 recorded 346, Patparganj recorded 373, Punjabi Bagh recorded 365, Pusa recorded 305, RK Puram recorded 352, Rohini recorded 388, Shadipur recorded 322, Sirifort recorded 344, Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded 322, Vivek Vihar recorded 399, and Wazirpur recorded 387. In three areas of Delhi, the AQI level is between 200 and 300. Chandni Chowk recorded 274, Dilshad Garden recorded 276, and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium recorded 297.

AQI May Reach ‘Very Poor’ Category in Coming Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Delhi’s daily average AQI may reach the ‘very poor’ category in the coming days due to unfavorable weather conditions. The practice of stubble burning in neighboring states Haryana and Punjab is often blamed for increasing pollution in Delhi.

GRAP 2 Rules to be Implemented to Reduce Pollution

To reduce pollution in Delhi-NCR, GRAP 2 rules will be implemented. Coal, wood, and diesel generators will be used less. Roads will be cleaned using machines and water will be sprinkled. Dust from construction sites will be prevented from spreading. Traffic police will be increased, and parking fees will be increased to discourage people from driving. Bus and metro services will also be increased.

Advice to People

People have been advised to use public transport and reduce their vehicle usage. They have also been told to regularly change their vehicle’s air filters. Construction activities should be reduced from October to January. People in Delhi-NCR have also been prohibited from burning waste and biological materials. These rules are in addition to existing rules.

