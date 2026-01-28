28 January 2026,

Wednesday

National News

Ajit Pawar’s Dream Unfulfilled: A Tragic Accident Also Ended His Grandmother’s Career

Following Ajit Pawar's passing, speculation has also begun regarding the future of his NCP.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 28, 2026

Ajit Pawar passes away (Photo: IANS)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Passed Away: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tragically died in a plane crash. Pawar had a long political career, but his tenure as party president lasted only a few years, ending abruptly with this tragic accident.

Grandmother Was Also in Politics

It is merely a coincidence that Pawar's grandmother was also in politics and her political career also ended due to an accident. However, that accident was not fatal.

Ajit Pawar's grandmother was Sharadabai Govindrao Pawar. She was active in politics and was a member of the Pune Local Board at the time of Sharad Pawar's birth.

She Attended Board Meetings With Sharad Pawar in Her Lap

She was so active and responsible that on December 15, 1940, when Sharad Pawar was just three days old, she attended a board meeting with him in her lap.

Sharadabai was asked by the Congress party in June 1938 to contest the Pune Local Board election. The seat was reserved for women.

On July 9, 1938, Sharadabai was elected unopposed. She continued to be elected for 14 years from then on. However, in 1952, Sharadabai's political career came to a halt after an attack by an injured bull. After this attack, she became unable to walk and remained dependent on crutches for the rest of her life.

Ajit Became MP for the First Time in 1991

The 67-year-old Ajit Pawar had entered politics in 1982 and became an MP for the first time in 1991, but his political journey as a party president was very short.

In 2019, he rebelled against the NCP and, after a legal battle, secured the NCP name and election symbol for his faction.

In the 2024 elections, he contested for the first time as the NCP president and performed well compared to NCP (Sharad Pawar). However, his real test as president would have come when the party was out of power. It remains to be seen in which direction the party will go after his demise.

One of Ajit Pawar's dreams remained unfulfilled. He actually wanted to become the Chief Minister. He had expressed this desire publicly many times, but due to political circumstances, party strategy, and alliances, this dream could never be realised.

#AjitPawarDeath

Ajit Pawar: From Giving Up Lok Sabha Seat for His Uncle to Never Losing as MLA — How He Rose in Politics

Ajit Pawar: From Giving Up Lok Sabha Seat for His Uncle to Never Losing as MLA — How He Rose in Politics

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Published on:

28 Jan 2026 01:28 pm

News / National News / Ajit Pawar's Dream Unfulfilled: A Tragic Accident Also Ended His Grandmother's Career

