29 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Ajit Pawar's last rites to be held at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati; Home Minister Shah to attend

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash. His funeral will be held today at 11 AM in Baramati. Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive to pay his last respects.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 29, 2026

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar passes away (Photo: X/NCP/IANS)

The final rites of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will be performed at Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati. Prior to this, his mortal remains will be kept at Kotevadi for people to pay their last respects. The entire cabinet will be present at the funeral of the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive to pay his last respects. Prime Minister Modi may also attend the funeral, but this has not yet been officially confirmed. Meanwhile, the entire Pawar family has reached the ancestral village of Kotevadi.

Died at the age of 66

Ajit Pawar passed away on Wednesday, January 28, at 8:46 AM. He was 66 years old. His chartered plane crashed while landing at Baramati Airport. Five people, including Pawar's security personnel, two pilots, and a female crew member, died in the accident. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Pawar was scheduled to address four rallies for the Zilla Parishad elections to be held in Pune on February 5. He had departed from Mumbai at 8:10 AM. A three-day state mourning has been declared in Maharashtra following Pawar's demise.

Air Force also begins its operations

Following the accident, the Indian Air Force has taken swift action by deploying a dedicated team of Air Warriors at Baramati Airport. The Air Force took this step at the request of the local civil administration. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force said that the Air Force team has arrived at the airport after the accident to ensure safe air operations. This Indian Air Force team is providing basic Air Traffic Control (ATC) and meteorological services here.

According to the Air Force, this quick assistance demonstrates its commitment to national service in emergency situations. Further possible cooperation will be extended to the civil administration if needed. The Indian Air Force team has arrived here to provide necessary assistance to the airport following this accident. Indian Air Force experts are providing assistance in Air Traffic Control to ensure the safe operation of air travel.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

