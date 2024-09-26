Women will be given 18 thousand rupees annually, a riverfront will be built in Jammu, Amit Shah released BJP’s resolution letter

Kashmir is not just a piece of land for us – Home Minister The BJP’s resolution letter was released, and Home Minister Amit Shah said that Kashmir is not just a piece of land for us. Since independence, our party has considered Jammu and Kashmir’s region important. We have made many efforts to keep it united. He said that Article 370 is now history and will never return. Because it was the ideology that handed over stones to the youth.
Earlier, people used to go to Kashmir to read, but now they come Amit Shah said that 59 new colleges have been opened, out of which 30 are in Kashmir and 29 are in Jammu. Two AIIMS, IIT, IIM, NIFT, and Unani hospitals have been opened in Jammu and Kashmir. In the last 70 years, students from Jammu and Kashmir had to go to other parts of the country for higher education, but now students from other parts of the country come to Jammu and Kashmir for higher education.
BJP’s big promises in its resolution letter Amit Shah said that a riverfront will be built in Jammu. An amusement park will be built in Srinagar. Dal Lake will be developed at an international level. The Motherhood Scheme will be introduced, under which the state’s women will receive Rs 18,000. Under the Ujjwala scheme, two cylinders will be given. Students will be given a coaching fee of Rs 10,000. An Ayush Herbal Park will be built in Kishtwar. Rajouri will be developed as a tourist spot. College students will be given an annual assistance of Rs 3,000.