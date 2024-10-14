scriptAnil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics | Latest News | Patrika News
Anil Vij meets JP Nadda: Know Update About Haryana Politics

Anil Vij-JP Nadda: Anil Vij has met JP Nadda. Political stir has intensified in Haryana.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

The senior BJP leader and former Home and Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij, met the party’s national president, JP Nadda, on Sunday. Anil Vij has won the Ambala Cantonment assembly seat for the seventh time. This meeting has sparked a stir in Haryana’s political circles. The BJP is gearing up to form the government in Haryana for the third time.
The party has started preparations to hoist the flag of victory in Haryana after winning the assembly elections for the third time. The process of government formation has begun.

Anil Vij had staked claim to become the Chief Minister

The top leadership has officially finalised Naib Singh Saini’s name for the Chief Minister’s post. The swearing-in ceremony of the new government will also take place soon. Earlier, Anil Vij had staked claim to become the Chief Minister but later backed down. He had said that if the top leadership considered him for the Chief Minister’s post, he would make Haryana the best state in the country.

Vij backtracks

Meanwhile, when asked if he was in talks with anyone regarding this, he clarified that there were no talks with anyone. He said that he would accept whatever decision the party’s top leadership takes. He said, “I will fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me by the top leadership.” The BJP has won the Haryana assembly elections for the third time.
The BJP has proved all exit polls wrong by winning 48 out of 90 assembly seats in Haryana. The party is all set to form the government in Haryana for the third time. Notably, the party has achieved this feat despite facing an anti-incumbency wave. This has boosted the morale of party workers.

