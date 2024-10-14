scriptAnti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore | Latest News | Patrika News
Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

Drug Free India Campaign: Acting on an input received in the capital, the Gujarat factory was raided and 13,000 crore worth of drugs were seized in 13 days.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 08:55 am

Anti-Drug Action: Delhi and Gujarat police have achieved major success in the anti-drug campaign by recovering 518 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore. This recovery was made during a raid at Ankleshwar-based Avkar Drugs Limited company in Gujarat.

Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan: Police in Action

Under the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan, Home Minister Amit Shah has directed agencies and police to take action in mission mode to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign a success. As part of this, on October 1, Delhi’s Special Cell raided a godown in Mahipalpur and seized 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The police then prepared to reach the roots of the drug mafia. During interrogation, the police received inputs that led to the recovery of an additional 208 kg of cocaine from a shop in Ramesh Nagar on October 10.

Police in Mission Mode

According to sources, during the interrogation, the police found that the drugs were from Avkar Drugs Limited, a company based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following this, on Sunday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, achieved a major success. So far, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been recovered from Delhi to Gujarat.

