Anti-Drug Action: Delhi-Gujarat Police Recover 518Kg of Cocaine Worth Rs 13,000 Crore

Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan: Police in Action Under the Nasha Mukta Bharat Abhiyan, Home Minister Amit Shah has directed agencies and police to take action in mission mode to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign a success. As part of this, on October 1, Delhi’s Special Cell raided a godown in Mahipalpur and seized 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana. The police then prepared to reach the roots of the drug mafia. During interrogation, the police received inputs that led to the recovery of an additional 208 kg of cocaine from a shop in Ramesh Nagar on October 10.

Police in Mission Mode According to sources, during the interrogation, the police found that the drugs were from Avkar Drugs Limited, a company based in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Following this, on Sunday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell, in a joint operation with the Gujarat Police, achieved a major success. So far, a total of 1,289 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of hydroponic marijuana worth Rs 13,000 crore have been recovered from Delhi to Gujarat.