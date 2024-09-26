Two Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones at different places, coach windows shattered

scriptTwo Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones at different places, coach windows shattered | Latest News | Patrika News
News of stone pelting on two Vande Bharat trains has come to light in Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Vande Bharat train going from Ranchi to Patna and the Vande Bharat train going from Varanasi to Lucknow were pelted with stones by anti-social elements.

In Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, two Vande Bharat trains were pelted with stones at different places on Thursday. The Vande Bharat train going from Ranchi to Patna and the Vande Bharat train going from Varanasi to Lucknow was pelted with stones by anti-social elements. As a result, the windows of one coach of both trains were shattered. The GRP and RPF teams have started an investigation into the incident and are trying to identify the anti-social elements. However, it is not yet clear whether the two incidents are part of a conspiracy or just a coincidence.

Stone pelting on Vande Bharat train as soon as it left Varanasi

Notably, the Varanasi-Lucknow Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones near Chauka Ghhat Dhelwariya, just a short distance from Varanasi. The window of the C-5 coach of the train was damaged in the incident. As soon as the information was received, the Cantt GRP and RPF reached the spot. Security forces are currently searching for the accused.

Stone pelting in Hazaribagh

The Vande Bharat train going from Ranchi to Patna was pelted with stones in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The incident took place between Charhi and Bas Railways stations in Hazaribagh. The window near seat numbers 5 and 6 of coach number E-1 of the train was shattered in the incident. An investigation into the attack is currently underway.

