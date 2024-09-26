Two Vande Bharat trains pelted with stones at different places, coach windows shattered

Stone pelting on Vande Bharat train as soon as it left Varanasi Notably, the Varanasi-Lucknow Vande Bharat train was pelted with stones near Chauka Ghhat Dhelwariya, just a short distance from Varanasi. The window of the C-5 coach of the train was damaged in the incident. As soon as the information was received, the Cantt GRP and RPF reached the spot. Security forces are currently searching for the accused.

Stone pelting in Hazaribagh The Vande Bharat train going from Ranchi to Patna was pelted with stones in the Hazaribagh district of Jharkhand. The incident took place between Charhi and Bas Railways stations in Hazaribagh. The window near seat numbers 5 and 6 of coach number E-1 of the train was shattered in the incident. An investigation into the attack is currently underway.