Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

Dr. Vikas Singh, who is treating the injured, said that two of them had bullet injuries in their stomachs and underwent surgery. They are currently stable. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear. The police are searching for the accused. The incident has created fear among the local people.

It is worth noting that Arman Ansari was shot in the right side of his back, Sunil Kumar Yadav was shot in his left hand, Roshan Kumar was shot in his right knee, and Sipahi Kumar was shot in his lower back. After receiving the information, Inspector Vipin Bihari of Navada police station reached the spot and investigated the matter.