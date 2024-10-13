scriptArmed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

Crime News: In Bihar’s Arrah, on Sunday morning, some miscreants fired indiscriminately at a Durga Puja pandal, injuring 4 people.

PatnaOct 13, 2024 / 07:10 pm

Patrika Desk

On Sunday morning in Arrah, Bihar, miscreants fired indiscriminately at a Durga Puja pandal, leaving four people injured. The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Arman Ansari, 26-year-old Sunil Kumar Yadav, 25-year-old Roshan Kumar, and Sipahi Kumar. All have been admitted to a private hospital. Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers arrived on two bikes, fired at the pandal, and fled the scene. Police have recovered two empty bullet shells from the site.
Dr. Vikas Singh, who is treating the injured, said that two of them had bullet injuries in their stomachs and underwent surgery. They are currently stable. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear. The police are searching for the accused. The incident has created fear among the local people.
It is worth noting that Arman Ansari was shot in the right side of his back, Sunil Kumar Yadav was shot in his left hand, Roshan Kumar was shot in his right knee, and Sipahi Kumar was shot in his lower back. After receiving the information, Inspector Vipin Bihari of Navada police station reached the spot and investigated the matter.

News / National News / Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

Career Courses

Web Developer Courses After 12th: Earn Lakhs

in 4 hours

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

National News

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

in 4 hours

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

National News

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

in 3 hours

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts bear fruit, African elephant ‘Shankar’ freed from chains

National News

Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts bear fruit, African elephant ‘Shankar’ freed from chains

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

National News

Armed miscreants fire indiscriminately at Durga Puja pandal in Bihar, 4 injured

in 4 hours

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

National News

Who is Daya Nayak, the Encounter Specialist on the Baba Siddique Case?

in 4 hours

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

National News

Bank Holiday Sikkim: All banks will be closed on October 14

in 3 hours

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Connection Emerges, Accused from Kaithal District

National News

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Haryana Connection Emerges, Accused from Kaithal District

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.