Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooter Dharamraj’s claim of being a minor proven false, police to seek remand today

Mumbai police produced the two arrested shooters, Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, in the Esplanade Court on Sunday evening. The court sent Gurmail Singh to police custody till October 21. However, Dharamraj Kashyap was not sent to police custody. He had claimed to be a minor, but the police said that according to his Aadhaar card, he was an adult at the time of the incident. The court, however, did not send him to police custody and ordered an ossification test to determine his age.
The Mumbai police have conducted an ossification test on Dharamraj Kashyap, which confirmed that he is an adult. It is reported that Dharamraj will be produced in the Esplanade Court again today, and the crime branch will seek his custody.
An ossification test is a medical procedure that determines a person’s age by analyzing the degree of fusion of their bones. It is a popular method of age determination.
Three Accused Arrested So Far The police have 15 teams investigating the case. An official said that Praveen Lonkar, the 28-year-old brother of Shubham Lonkar, was arrested from Pune. He is one of the conspirators who, along with Shubham Lonkar, involved Dharamraj Kashyap and Shivkumar Gautam in the conspiracy. The investigation is ongoing. In this case, one accused has been identified as Mohammad Zeeshan Akhtar. The police are also searching for Shiv Kumar Gautam, the shooter who fired the first shot at the NCP leader.