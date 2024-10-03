scriptAdani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal | Latest News | Patrika News
Adani Group and Google’s big deal, PM Modi’s resolve to achieve this goal

Adani Group – Google: Adani Group will help in decarbonization of Google Cloud Services in India.

Adani Group and Google announced a partnership in renewable energy on Thursday. The aim is to achieve sustainable goals and add more clean energy to the national grid. Under this agreement, Adani Group’s new solar-wind hybrid project in Khavda, Gujarat, will supply clean energy.
According to the company’s statement, the new project is expected to start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025. Adani Group has a large capacity in wind, solar, hybrid, and energy storage, enabling it to supply energy to commercial and industrial customers, thereby helping them achieve their carbon reduction goals. The group’s plan is to focus on merchant, commercial, and industrial customers, which will help in decarbonization of industries.

Goal to reduce carbon emissions

The company said that this partnership will help Google achieve its goal of 24×7 carbon-free energy in India. This announcement was made on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of ‘Google For India’ initiative. The tech giant said that it is partnering with Adani Group for energy solutions, which will help in decarbonization of Google Cloud Services in India. Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL), India’s largest and one of the world’s largest renewable energy companies, is developing the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda, Gujarat, with a total capacity of 30 gigawatts.
It is worth noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the need for clean energy transformation, addressing key issues like green energy investment, and reducing carbon emissions.

