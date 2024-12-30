Bihar BPSC Exam Row: Students Protest, Demand Re-exam Amidst Police Action and Political Support

#WATCH | Bihar | Police use mild-lathi charge and water cannon to disperse the BPSC aspirants protesting in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, demanding a re-exam to be held for the 70th BPSC prelims pic.twitter.com/R0hxqArAYv — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024 No official announcement regarding the extent of the Bihar bandh has been made by students or political parties. However, if the shutdown proceeds as planned, public transport services, including railways, could be affected. Protesters may disrupt bus and railway services on a large scale. No official announcement regarding the extent of the Bihar bandh has been made by students or political parties. However, if the shutdown proceeds as planned, public transport services, including railways, could be affected. Protesters may disrupt bus and railway services on a large scale.

Services that will remain operational Emergency services such as hospitals and ambulances will remain operational during the Bihar bandh. There are no government orders yet regarding the closure of banks and government offices; therefore, they are expected to remain open on Wednesday.

MLA extends support The road blockade organised by students and youth has received support from the CPI(ML). MLA Sandeep Saurabh has written to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar demanding a re-examination. He stated that the entire exam should be cancelled and re-conducted due to irregularities and malpractice. CPI(ML) state secretary Kunal condemned the government’s repressive and inflexible attitude towards the ongoing BPSC aspirants’ movement, urging the government to seriously consider their demands and immediately cancel the preliminary examination.