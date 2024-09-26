Bihar Reservation Case: Supreme Court Issues Notice to Centre and Bihar Government on RJD’s Petition

The Bihar government had increased the quota after conducting a caste-based survey in the state. A notification was issued in November 2023, demanding amendments to the existing reservation laws. Interim Relief Denied The RJD’s counsel, senior advocate P Wilson, argued before the bench that the population of the backward classes in Bihar is 85% and that the 50% limit is not valid according to the Supreme Court’s judgment in the Janhit Abhiyan vs Union of India case, where 10% reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS) was deemed constitutional.

The top court had accepted the Bihar government’s plea, seeking restoration of the increased quota in jobs and educational institutions, but refused to grant interim relief. It has listed the matter for a final hearing in September 2024. The Patna High Court had earlier struck down the amendments passed by the Bihar Assembly in 2023, saying they violated the provisions of equality under Articles 14, 15, and 16 of the Constitution.