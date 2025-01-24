Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

Bijapur News: A bomb planted by Maoists was defused on the spot by a bomb disposal squad, averting a major tragedy. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was on a routine search operation when they discovered the device.
Bijapur News: A 50kg IED (Improvised Explosive Device) was recovered on Thursday on the Basaguda-Awaapalli road in Bijapur district. Naxalites had planted it under a bridge. A Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) team was out on demining duty on the road. The IED was detected under the bridge near the Timapur Durga Temple. An attempt was made to remove the IED safely, but due to its depth and safety concerns, it was detonated. The blast created a large crater in the road. However, the police quickly made arrangements for vehicles to pass through.
The alertness of the security forces thwarted a major plot by Maoists in Bijapur. A team conducting demining operations on the Basaguda-Awaapalli road discovered the bomb in time. The bomb disposal team defused the bomb on the spot, averting a major accident. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was conducting a routine search operation. The Maoists had planted the bomb under the road to target the personnel.
It is reported that there is a Durga Temple near Timapur on the Basaguda-Awaapalli road. Maoists had planted the bomb under the bridge near the temple. As soon as the BDS team reached the bridge, their metal detectors indicated the presence of a bomb. The BDS team immediately defused the bomb on the spot. The sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away.
Bomb Planted Under the Bridge
The Maoists had planted the bomb under the bridge, concealed among concrete and stones. The personnel initially tried to remove the bomb, but it was deeply embedded. Removing it could have been dangerous. Therefore, the BDS team deemed it safer to defuse the IED on the spot.