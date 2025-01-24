Bijapur: Bomb disposal squad defuses 50kg IED, thwarts Naxal plot

The alertness of the security forces thwarted a major plot by Maoists in Bijapur. A team conducting demining operations on the Basaguda-Awaapalli road discovered the bomb in time. The bomb disposal team defused the bomb on the spot, averting a major accident. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) team was conducting a routine search operation. The Maoists had planted the bomb under the road to target the personnel.

It is reported that there is a Durga Temple near Timapur on the Basaguda-Awaapalli road. Maoists had planted the bomb under the bridge near the temple. As soon as the BDS team reached the bridge, their metal detectors indicated the presence of a bomb. The BDS team immediately defused the bomb on the spot. The sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away.