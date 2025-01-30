BJP Wins Chandigarh Mayor Election Despite AAP-Congress Alliance

#WATCH | BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla wins the Chandigarh Mayor elections. pic.twitter.com/B4CcRqL8Yk — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025 Voting commenced at 11:20 AM and concluded at 12:19 PM in the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Voting commenced at 11:20 AM and concluded at 12:19 PM in the Assembly Hall of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation comprises 35 members, including elected councillors and the Member of Parliament for Chandigarh, who have voting rights as an ex-officio member. Before the election, the seat distribution was as follows: AAP had 13 councillors, Congress had 6, BJP had 16, and the Chandigarh MP (Congress) held 1 vote. A few days before the election, Congress councillor Gurbakhsh Rawat joined the BJP, increasing the party’s number to 17.

The election was conducted through a secret ballot. Nominated councillor Ramnik Singh Bedi was appointed as the presiding officer, and retired Punjab and Haryana High Court judge Jaishree Thakur was appointed as an independent observer by the Supreme Court to oversee the elections. The Supreme Court also directed that videography of the election proceedings be conducted.