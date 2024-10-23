scriptBomb Threat: 30 Flights Receive Bomb Threats Again, Three Flights Forced to Make Emergency Landing | Latest News | Patrika News
Bomb Threat: 30 Flights Receive Bomb Threats Again, Three Flights Forced to Make Emergency Landing

Bomb Threat: In the past few days, several flights in the country have received bomb threats.

New DelhiOct 23, 2024 / 10:58 am

Patrika Desk

Indigo, Vistara, and Air India received bomb threats on 30 domestic and international flights on Monday night. Following the threats, three Indigo flights were diverted to airports in Saudi Arabia and Qatar. In the past week, more than 120 flights operated by Indian airlines have received bomb threats. Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said, “Although the threats may be false, we cannot take them lightly. We will make sure to punish those who make such threats severely by amending the aviation security rules.”

CRPF Schools Also Receive Threats

A bomb blast threat was made to CRPF schools in Delhi and other states through an email. Two schools in Delhi and one in Hyderabad have been identified. It is believed that the email was sent to spread panic. Meanwhile, security agencies have not been able to gather any concrete information about the Delhi bomb blast.

