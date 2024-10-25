Bomb threat received for Indigo Airlines flight flying from Udaipur to Delhi

Airline’s Response to Threat An official spokesperson of Indigo Airlines said, “We are working with the authorities and post completion of security checks, the aircraft will be positioned back in the terminal.” Multiple Flights Affected by Security Warnings On Thursday, a total of 20 domestic and international flights of IndiGo Airlines received a fresh security-related warning. The airline in a statement said that all the passengers were safely disembarked. “All passengers were safely disembarked. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed,” it said.

List of Flights Receiving Threats The flights that received security threats included Flight 6E 112, operating from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad, Flight 6E 394, operating from Guwahati to Kolkata, Flight 6E 362, operating from Hyderabad to Goa, Flight 6E 334, operating from Kolkata to Hyderabad, Flight 6E 235, operating from Kolkata to Bengaluru, Flight 6E 236, operating from Bengaluru to Kolkata, and others.

Apart from IndiGo, Air India and Akasa Air flights also received security alerts on Thursday.”Some Air India flights were subject to security threats received on social media on October 24, 2024. Following the laid down protocols, relevant authorities were immediately alerted, and all security procedures were strictly adhered to, as per guidance from the regulatory authorities. The safety and security of our passengers, crew, and aircraft remain our top priority,” Air India Official said.

(With ANI Inputs)