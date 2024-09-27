scriptCompanies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

BRSR Data: According to BRSR data, most women do not even register their complaints in the office. Companies put pressure on employees to work, but out of 940 companies, not a single company has registered a complaint.

New DelhiSep 27, 2024 / 10:53 am

Patrika Desk

In any office, it is difficult for an employee not to have any complaints, but employees do not come forward to register their complaints. If the complaints are related to work pressure, companies also hide them. According to the Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) data, in 2023, not a single complaint was registered by employees of around 944 companies. Either they did not have any complaints against the company or the complaints were hidden.
According to the data, India’s top 1062 listed companies received over 2.20 lakh complaints related to health and safety from employees in 2023. Apart from this, around 75,000 complaints were related to overworking. These complaints were received by only a few companies. 920 companies claimed that they did not receive any complaints regarding work conditions. The companies claimed that they had resolved all the complaints. Most safety-related complaints in companies come from women. However, in most cases, women do not register their complaints.

It’s impossible to have no complaints

Professor Bino Paul of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences says that employees not raising complaints is a serious concern. There can be no complaints. Prof. Paul said that the relationship between the company and the employee management has become one of profit-making. As a result, the autonomy of the employee is decreasing.

Why they don’t register

Labor law expert Vikram Shroff says that companies need to comply with many laws related to health and safety. In some cases, a committee needs to be formed to look into health and safety issues. However, considering the experience of Covid, many companies are providing a better work environment. Many companies regularly conduct surveys to understand the problems of employees and solve them, which has reduced or eliminated complaints.

The discussion

  1. In Pune, 26-year-old Anna Sebastian Perayil, an employee of Ernst and Young (EY) India, died. It is alleged that Anna’s death was due to a heart attack caused by excessive work pressure.
  2. In Chennai, software engineer Kartikeyan (38) committed suicide due to excessive work pressure.
  3. In Lucknow, HDFC Bank’s woman officer Sadaf Fatima (45) died after collapsing from her chair. Doctors suspect a heart attack. According to employees, she was working under heavy pressure.

Strike in Samsung for reducing working hours

A 17-day strike is going on at Samsung’s plant in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. The company has warned employees of termination. The employees are demanding a wage hike, reducing working hours to 8 hours, and recognition of the Samsung India Labor Welfare Union.

News / National News / Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

18 hours ago

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

National News

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

12 hours ago

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

Sports

Punjab Kings on Full Reset Mode: Head Coach Trevor and Sanjay Bangar’s Departure Before IPL 2025 Auction

12 hours ago

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

National News

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

12 hours ago

Latest National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

National News

India’s tourism sector will provide employment to 39.5 million people

in 5 hours

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

National News

Action taken against websites leaking Aadhaar and PAN card details, government blocks them

in 4 hours

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

National News

Cyber Crime: Government takes big action against cyber fraud, scammers will not be spared

12 hours ago

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

National News

What is a ‘Mule Account’? Is a game being played with your money somewhere?

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.