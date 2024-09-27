Companies are hiding the pressure of work in the office! BRSR data reveals a shocking disclosure

According to the data, India’s top 1062 listed companies received over 2.20 lakh complaints related to health and safety from employees in 2023. Apart from this, around 75,000 complaints were related to overworking. These complaints were received by only a few companies. 920 companies claimed that they did not receive any complaints regarding work conditions. The companies claimed that they had resolved all the complaints. Most safety-related complaints in companies come from women. However, in most cases, women do not register their complaints.

It’s impossible to have no complaints Professor Bino Paul of the Tata Institute of Social Sciences says that employees not raising complaints is a serious concern. There can be no complaints. Prof. Paul said that the relationship between the company and the employee management has become one of profit-making. As a result, the autonomy of the employee is decreasing.

Why they don’t register Labor law expert Vikram Shroff says that companies need to comply with many laws related to health and safety. In some cases, a committee needs to be formed to look into health and safety issues. However, considering the experience of Covid, many companies are providing a better work environment. Many companies regularly conduct surveys to understand the problems of employees and solve them, which has reduced or eliminated complaints.