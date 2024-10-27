BSF Arrests 12 More Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegally Entering India

During the interrogation, the Bangladeshi citizens revealed that they were planning to settle in Kolkata permanently. Four People Detained In a separate operation, BSF jawans from Belonia in South Tripura detained four women and two children near the India-Bangladesh border, which passes through the Muhuri River. Among those detained, three women and one child are Bangladeshi nationals, while one woman and one child are Indian nationals. The Bangladeshi citizens are from Chandpur district, while the Indian woman is from South Tripura district. They know each other.

Over 55 Rohingya Arrested In the last three and a half months, government railway police, BSF, and Tripura police have arrested around 435 Bangladeshi citizens and over 55 Rohingya from Agartala Railway Station and various locations in Tripura for illegally entering India. A spokesperson said that BSF has intensified its operations to prevent infiltration and border crimes along the India-Bangladesh border and in the state.

Most Bangladeshi Nationals are Muslims The BSF had also arrested two Indian agents on October 24 for helping Bangladeshi citizens to illegally enter India. Although most of the Bangladeshi citizens arrested for illegally entering Tripura and caught by security forces are Muslims, some Hindus were also among those detained.