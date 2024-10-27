scriptBSF Arrests 12 More Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegally Entering India | Latest News | Patrika News
BSF Arrests 12 More Bangladeshi Citizens for Illegally Entering India

New DelhiOct 27, 2024 / 02:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Lawlessness and violence-affected Bangladesh’s infiltration into India is not taking a name. Officials said that the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested 12 more Bangladeshi citizens and a child on Saturday for illegally entering India from Tripura. A BSF spokesperson said that a mobile check post was set up near Agartala Railway Station and nine Bangladeshi citizens were also taken into custody.
During the interrogation, the Bangladeshi citizens revealed that they were planning to settle in Kolkata permanently.

Four People Detained

In a separate operation, BSF jawans from Belonia in South Tripura detained four women and two children near the India-Bangladesh border, which passes through the Muhuri River. Among those detained, three women and one child are Bangladeshi nationals, while one woman and one child are Indian nationals. The Bangladeshi citizens are from Chandpur district, while the Indian woman is from South Tripura district. They know each other.

Over 55 Rohingya Arrested

In the last three and a half months, government railway police, BSF, and Tripura police have arrested around 435 Bangladeshi citizens and over 55 Rohingya from Agartala Railway Station and various locations in Tripura for illegally entering India. A spokesperson said that BSF has intensified its operations to prevent infiltration and border crimes along the India-Bangladesh border and in the state.

Most Bangladeshi Nationals are Muslims

The BSF had also arrested two Indian agents on October 24 for helping Bangladeshi citizens to illegally enter India. Although most of the Bangladeshi citizens arrested for illegally entering Tripura and caught by security forces are Muslims, some Hindus were also among those detained.

Security Increased along India-Bangladesh Border

A BSF spokesperson said that after the unrest in Bangladesh, BSF has increased security along the 856-kilometer-long India-Bangladesh border in Tripura to prevent illegal border crossings and crimes. Rohingya refugees from Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar camps have been fleeing to India illegally, where over 10 lakh displaced Rohingya have been living since 2017. Both Bangladeshi citizens and Rohingya told Indian security officials that they had entered India illegally in search of jobs and shelter.

