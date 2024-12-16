Cold Wave Alert in Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Other Parts of North India; Rain Alert in These Areas Until 18 December

The capital city Jaipur, along with many other parts of the state, is likely to experience cold wave till December 18. Some parts of Madhya Pradesh will also experience cold wave in the next 24 hours. On the other hand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Western Uttar Pradesh, and surrounding areas will experience extreme cold with fog from December 16 to 18. Additionally, there is a possibility of a 2-3 degree drop in minimum temperature in Delhi NCR on December 16.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in South Bihar will experience dry weather till December 17. The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and southern interior Karnataka on December 17 and 18. Similarly, Kerala is expected to experience heavy rainfall on December 18 and 19.

Fog Expected to Persist On December 16 (Monday), there is a possibility of dense fog in the morning/night in Delhi, Haryana-Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and some parts of Punjab.

On December 17, similar conditions are expected to prevail in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana-Chandigarh. It is essential to note that in dense fog, visibility is between 50-200 meters, while in moderate fog, visibility is between 200-500 meters, and in very dense fog, visibility is less than 50 meters.