Gautam Adani: The College That Rejected His Admission Called Him as a Guest Lecturer

Student Union Chairman Revealed Student Union Chairman Vikram Nananani revealed that Gautam Adani had come to Mumbai at the age of 16. He applied for admission to Jai Hind College in 1977 or 1978, but his application was rejected. Despite having a brother studying in the same college, his application was rejected. After that, he started working and adopted an alternative career path. He worked in diamond trading in Mumbai for two years before moving to Gujarat.

When Did He Start His Company? Gautam Adani started his company in 1998, which traded in commodities. Within the next 2.5 years, his companies expanded into ports, mining, infrastructure, power, city gas, renewable energy, cement, and data centers. Today, Gautam Adani is a well-known name globally.