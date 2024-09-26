scriptGautam Adani: The College That Rejected His Admission Called Him as a Guest Lecturer | Latest News | Patrika News
Gautam Adani: The College That Rejected His Admission Called Him as a Guest Lecturer

Gautam Adani delivered a lecture at Jai Hind College on Teachers’ Day, where he was once denied admission. He shared his life experiences, including coming to Mumbai at the age of 16 and working as a diamond trader.

Sep 26, 2024

You must have heard many stories about the famous industrialist Gautam Adani, but recently, he shared a motivating story from his life, which is related to his admission to Jai Hind College. In the 1970s, he applied to a college in Mumbai for education, but the college rejected his application. After that, he did not pursue further education and instead moved toward business, and today his name is counted among the richest people in the world. Now, after many years, the same college called him to deliver a lecture on Teachers’ Day.
Gautam Adani shared his life experiences, including coming to Mumbai at the age of 16 and working as a diamond trader. He also talked about how he was denied admission to Jai Hind College, but he did not give up and instead moved forward.

Student Union Chairman Revealed

Student Union Chairman Vikram Nananani revealed that Gautam Adani had come to Mumbai at the age of 16. He applied for admission to Jai Hind College in 1977 or 1978, but his application was rejected. Despite having a brother studying in the same college, his application was rejected. After that, he started working and adopted an alternative career path. He worked in diamond trading in Mumbai for two years before moving to Gujarat.

When Did He Start His Company?

Gautam Adani started his company in 1998, which traded in commodities. Within the next 2.5 years, his companies expanded into ports, mining, infrastructure, power, city gas, renewable energy, cement, and data centers. Today, Gautam Adani is a well-known name globally.

Breaking Boundaries is Necessary to Move Forward

Talking about the ‘Breaking Boundaries: The Power of Passion and Unconventional Paths to Success’ – Gautam Adani said that when he was 16, he decided to break his boundaries. He said that he had to leave his education and move towards business. Many people asked him, ‘Why did you leave Mumbai? Why didn’t you complete your education?’ He said that he got the courage to do something in this city. Mumbai was his training place for business. This city taught him to think big. You have to have the courage to see beyond your limitations in life.

