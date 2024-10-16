Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM It is worth mentioning that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In this ceremony, NC leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the CM. Surinder Kumar Chaudhary has been made the Deputy CM in the new government of Jammu and Kashmir. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, and many other prominent leaders.

PM Modi Congratulates Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah has been congratulated by PM Narendra Modi on becoming the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has expressed his commitment to work together for the progress of the region. It is worth mentioning that in the 90-member assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, NC won 42 seats, BJP won 29, and Congress won 6 seats.