scriptCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM? | Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge says after Omar Abdullah became the CM? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has congratulated Omar Abdullah on becoming the Chief Minister, saying that democracy has been established in Jammu and Kashmir after a long time.

JammuOct 16, 2024 / 05:05 pm

Patrika Desk

mallikarjun kharge

mallikarjun kharge

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. With this, Omar Abdullah became the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory. After Omar Abdullah became the CM, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “I congratulate Omar Abdullah, the newly elected Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. We are happy that a CM has been elected from our alliance. After a long time, democracy has been established here, and we have got the opportunity to keep democracy alive and run the government according to the Constitution. We will ensure that Jammu and Kashmir gets statehood.”

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM

It is worth mentioning that the swearing-in ceremony of the new government took place in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. In this ceremony, NC leader Omar Abdullah took oath as the CM. Surinder Kumar Chaudhary has been made the Deputy CM in the new government of Jammu and Kashmir. The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, SP President Akhilesh Yadav, CPI leader D Raja, and many other prominent leaders.

PM Modi Congratulates Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah has been congratulated by PM Narendra Modi on becoming the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He has expressed his commitment to work together for the progress of the region. It is worth mentioning that in the 90-member assembly of Jammu and Kashmir, NC won 42 seats, BJP won 29, and Congress won 6 seats.

News / National News / Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

world

SCO Meeting: Jaishankar calls for introspection if good neighbourliness missing

in 3 hours

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

National News

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge: After Omar Abdullah became the CM?

in 5 hours

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

National News

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

Special

Rajasthan Bypoll 2024: Which Family Members Will Get Congress Tickets in These Assembly Seats?

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

National News

Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

in 5 hours

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

National News

Geneva Meet: India is one of the youngest and fastest-growing countries, New India has immense energy and opportunities

in 3 hours

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir Gets New Government, LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath

National News

Omar Abdullah Takes Oath as CM: Jammu and Kashmir Gets New Government, LG Manoj Sinha Administers Oath

in 3 hours

PM Modi extends wishes to Omar Abdullah on becoming CM of Jammu Kashmir

National News

PM Modi extends wishes to Omar Abdullah on becoming CM of Jammu Kashmir

in 3 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.