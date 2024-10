Conspiracy to murder Shaurya Chakra winner in Canada, shot dead outside his house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has accused Punjab’s Shaurya Chakra winner teacher Balwinder Singh Sandhu of being murdered by Sunny Toronto and Lakhwinder Singh, who are Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists.

Oct 17, 2024

Amidst the tension between India and Canada, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has told the Supreme Court that a Canada-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) operative had conspired to murder Shaurya Chakra winner and teacher Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab. Sandhu was shot dead outside his house in 2020 in Tarn Taran. He was awarded the bravery medal for fighting terrorism in the 1990s. In its affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the NIA stated that Sukhminder Pal Singh alias Sunny Toronto and Lakhwinder Singh were assigned the task of killing the teacher. According to a report, Lakhwinder Singh is the nephew of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Both attackers are absconding. They had planned to eliminate anti-Khalistan organizations in India because they wanted to revive Khalistani activities.

The main objective of the Liberation Force The NIA said that the main objective of the Khalistan Liberation Force is to create Khalistan through armed struggle. People who opposed Bhindranwale’s ideology were the main targets of the group. Balwinder Singh Sandhu was one of them. Sukhminder and Lakhwinder contacted a person named Indrjit Singh in Punjab to kill Sandhu. They wanted him to kill Sandhu. India-Canada diplomatic relations have deteriorated since then, with Canada accusing Indian diplomats of being involved in the murder of Nijjar, which India has denied.