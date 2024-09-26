Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, announces retirement from T20 after winning T20 World Cup

Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP BJP MLA Rivaba said while talking to journalists that the cricketer became a party member during the nationwide membership campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which started on September 2 in New Delhi. It is worth mentioning that after India won the T20 World Cup in June, the experienced Indian all-rounder announced his retirement from T20 international matches.

It’s better to start with your own family: Rivaba Jadeja Rivaba said that the BJP has become a big banyan tree over the past few years, becoming the world’s largest party through its membership campaign. It’s better to start with your own family before asking others to join the party. This way, others will also be encouraged to do so. That’s why I made my husband a primary member of the BJP in Jamnagar.