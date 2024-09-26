scriptCricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, announces retirement from T20 after winning T20 World Cup | Latest News | Patrika News
Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP, announces retirement from T20 after winning T20 World Cup

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the membership campaign. His wife and party MLA Rivaba Jadeja shared the information.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 02:03 am

Patrika Desk

Ravindra Jadeja, a cricketer, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the membership campaign. His wife and party MLA Rivaba Jadeja shared the information. On Thursday, Rivaba posted pictures of Jadeja’s membership card along with her card on social media, with the hashtag ‘membership campaign 2024’.

Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

BJP MLA Rivaba said while talking to journalists that the cricketer became a party member during the nationwide membership campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which started on September 2 in New Delhi. It is worth mentioning that after India won the T20 World Cup in June, the experienced Indian all-rounder announced his retirement from T20 international matches.

It’s better to start with your own family: Rivaba Jadeja

Rivaba said that the BJP has become a big banyan tree over the past few years, becoming the world’s largest party through its membership campaign. It’s better to start with your own family before asking others to join the party. This way, others will also be encouraged to do so. That’s why I made my husband a primary member of the BJP in Jamnagar.

Won with a margin of over 50,000 votes

You should know that Rivaba Jadeja joined the BJP in 2019 and won the Jamnagar North assembly seat in the 2022 state elections, defeating the opposing candidate by a margin of over 50,000 votes.

