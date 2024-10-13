scriptCrime: Business Dispute! Man Shot in Chest on Road, Terrifies Onlookers | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Crime: Business Dispute! Man Shot in Chest on Road, Terrifies Onlookers

Crime: Three attackers carried out the assault. Local residents rushed the victim to hospital, but he died before reaching it.

New DelhiOct 13, 2024 / 08:32 pm

Patrika Desk

A shooting incident came to light in the Hiranagar area of Gurugram, Haryana, on Sunday. Three assailants on a motorbike shot a scooter rider before fleeing the scene. Local residents rushed the victim to hospital. The entire event was caught on a nearby CCTV camera. The incident took place in the Shivaji Nagar police station jurisdiction, leaving the community shaken

Four Rounds of Firing

The police are investigating the matter. It is clear from the CCTV footage that three accused committed this attack. One of them was already sitting at a nearby shop, while the other two accused arrived later on a bike. The accused waited for the scooter rider and as soon as he arrived, all three of them sat on the bike and moved forward. A little further, they stopped the scooter rider and fired three to four rounds at him. By the time local people could understand what was happening, the accused had fled the spot. The injured person lay on the spot for some time, bleeding profusely.

Were Business Partners Earlier

Later, some people took him to a private hospital. The injured scooter rider has been identified as Sandeep, whose condition remains critical. Preliminary investigation has revealed that Sandeep and Manjeet Dhandha were business partners and had separated some time ago to start their own businesses. Due to this enmity, Manjeet Dhandha, along with his associates, fired at Sandeep. After the incident, the Gurugram police reached the spot and started investigating the matter.

