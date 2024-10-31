Cyber Attack: The country faces a major threat of cyber attacks, the center has formed a committee to prevent it, and by 2047, there will be annual attacks worth 17 lakh crore

In order to prevent the increasing cases of cybercrime and digital arrests, the Ministry of Home Affairs has set up a high-level committee. The internal security secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring this committee. The 14C wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs has also contacted all state police departments. The Ministry’s 14C wing will monitor digital arrests on a case-by-case basis. A special campaign will be launched to curb digital arrests. Immediate action has been ordered to address digital arrests.

Expert’s Concern Cyber security experts are expressing concern over the increasing cases of cyber attacks in India and are emphasizing the need for strong measures to address this problem. During the release of Prahara’s report, ‘The Invisible Hand’, cyber experts said that if a solution is not found, Indians will become helpless. In recent days, Prime Minister Modi has advised people to be cautious about ‘digital arrests’ and has given the mantra of ‘stop-think-act’ to avoid cyber fraud.