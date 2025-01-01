scriptDaylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

A brazen daylight robbery has been reported in Uttar Pradesh. Thieves have stolen gold and silver jewellery, along with other items, worth approximately one crore rupees from a cloth merchant’s house.

MathuraJan 01, 2025 / 02:39 pm

Patrika Desk

Geneous Thief, crime
UP News: A major theft has been reported in Mathura, where thieves made off with goods worth crores of rupees. The incident occurred in Shibasa State, a posh colony under the jurisdiction of Satoha Chowki in the Highway police station area. Shockingly, both the homeowner and the police came to know about the theft late at night.

Family had gone to perform Parikrama of Girirajji

The homeowner, Sushil Diwan, is a businessman. He owns a shop named “Mangalam Saree” in the Puja Market located in Holi Gate. He and his family had gone to Govardhan to perform the Parikrama (circumambulation) of Girirajji. Upon their return, they were shocked to see the state of their house.

Forensic team and dog squad collect evidence

All the belongings in the house were scattered. Sushil informed the police. The Highway police station and the Refinery area officer arrived at the scene. The police collected evidence with the help of a dog squad and a forensic team.

Police questioning suspects

According to the victim, the thieves stole approximately 720 grams of gold and silver jewellery and cash, with the total value of the stolen items estimated to be around ₹1 crore. The police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning suspected individuals.

News / National News / Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

National News

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

1 hour ago

Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

Education News

Over 4,000 Railway Jobs for 10th Pass Candidates

in 3 hours

New Year 2025: These 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Shine, Wealth and Prosperity Await

Astrology and Spirituality

New Year 2025: These 4 Zodiac Signs Set to Shine, Wealth and Prosperity Await

26 minutes ago

Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

National News

Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

in 21 minutes

Latest National News

Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

National News

Revised Train Schedule: New Timetable for Major Express Trains Effective 1 January 2025

in 5 hours

Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

National News

Rajasthan Politics: Several Ministers in Bhajan Lal’s Government May Be Replaced! BJP State In-Charge Makes Bold Statement

in 21 minutes

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

National News

Petrol Diesel Price Today: What Are the Rates on the First Day of the New Year? Check Here

1 hour ago

Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

National News

Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.