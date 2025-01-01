Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

Family had gone to perform Parikrama of Girirajji The homeowner, Sushil Diwan, is a businessman. He owns a shop named “Mangalam Saree” in the Puja Market located in Holi Gate. He and his family had gone to Govardhan to perform the Parikrama (circumambulation) of Girirajji. Upon their return, they were shocked to see the state of their house.

Forensic team and dog squad collect evidence All the belongings in the house were scattered. Sushil informed the police. The Highway police station and the Refinery area officer arrived at the scene. The police collected evidence with the help of a dog squad and a forensic team.