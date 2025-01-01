Daylight Heist in UP: Gold, Silver Jewellery and Cash Looted

Family had gone to perform Parikrama of Girirajji The homeowner, Sushil Diwan, is a businessman. He owns a shop named “Mangalam Saree” in the Puja Market located in Holi Gate. He and his family had gone to Govardhan to perform the Parikrama (circumambulation) of Girirajji. Upon their return, they were shocked to see the state of their house.
Forensic team and dog squad collect evidence All the belongings in the house were scattered. Sushil informed the police. The Highway police station and the Refinery area officer arrived at the scene. The police collected evidence with the help of a dog squad and a forensic team.
Police questioning suspects According to the victim, the thieves stole approximately 720 grams of gold and silver jewellery and cash, with the total value of the stolen items estimated to be around ₹1 crore. The police are scrutinising CCTV footage from the surrounding area and questioning suspected individuals.