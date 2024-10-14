scriptDelhi Air Pollution: Air quality is deteriorating before Diwali, AQI reaches dangerous zone | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Air Pollution: Air quality is deteriorating before Diwali, AQI reaches dangerous zone

Delhi Air Pollution: The level of pollution in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has reached a dangerous zone before Diwali.

New DelhiOct 14, 2024 / 05:35 pm

The level of pollution in Noida, Greater Noida, and Ghaziabad has reached a dangerous zone before Diwali. In the coming days, it will become even more hazardous. When people start facing difficulties in breathing, it will be a matter of concern. According to the data, the elderly and children will be the most affected by this pollution. As per the data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida was 259, Greater Noida’s AQI was 270, and Ghaziabad’s AQI was 265 at 10 am on Monday.

Air becomes harmful for the elderly and children

In Sector 116 of Noida, the air quality index was recorded at 306, which has entered the dangerous zone. Similarly, in Knowledge Park 5 of Greater Noida, the air quality index has reached 310. In Loni, Ghaziabad, the situation is even more critical, with the air quality index reaching 335, making the air harmful to the elderly and children. Eyes are burning, and people are facing difficulties in breathing.

Pollution level reaches red zone before Diwali

The district administration and pollution department have started taking measures to control this. Before Diwali, the pollution level has reached the red zone, and restrictions may be increased according to the GRAP guidelines. The reason is that garbage is being burnt everywhere, and construction work is being carried out openly without any restrictions or following any standards. As a result, the air quality is deteriorating gradually. In a few days, with the burning of crackers during Diwali and crop residue in other states, the pollution level is expected to increase even more.

