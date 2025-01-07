scriptDelhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

Delhi will have a single-phase election, with voting on 7 February and results declared on 8 February.

New DelhiJan 07, 2025 / 03:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule

Delhi Assembly Election Schedule

Delhi Election Schedule: The election bugle has been sounded in Delhi. Voting will take place on 5 February, and the results will be announced on 8 February. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is striving for a third consecutive victory, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making every effort to turn the tables. The Congress is also in the fray, contesting alone and targeting both the BJP and AAP (its ally in the Lok Sabha elections).

Results on 8 February

Delhi will have a single-phase election, with voting on 7 February and results declared on 8 February. This may be the last election overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is set to retire on 18 February.

Delhi Election Schedule 2025

Notification Date10 January
Filing of Nominations17 January
Scrutiny of Nominations18 January
Withdrawal of Candidature20 January
Polling Date5 February
Counting Date8 February
Consequently, it is anticipated that the Delhi elections will be held before his retirement, giving his successor ample time to prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 on Saturday.
delhi election 2025
Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Schedule Live:

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi released the final voter list, stating a total electorate of 1.55 crore. The CEO’s office, R. Ellis Vaz, stated that 1.67 lakh (1.09%) new names have been added to the list since the publication of the draft list on 29 October 2024.
“A total of 3,08,942 names have been added and a total of 1,41,613 names have been deleted from the draft publication to the final publication. Therefore, there has been a net increase of 1,67,329 voters during this period,” the statement said.

Results of the 2020 Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created history by winning a resounding second term in the February 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 62 seats. AAP’s scale of success left the BJP with only single-digit representation and prevented the Congress from winning any seats. Despite a determined campaign to regain power after two decades, the BJP made only a marginal improvement, increasing its seat count from 3 in the 2015 elections to 8.

News / National News / Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

National News

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

in 5 hours

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

National News

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

in 5 hours

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

in 46 minutes

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

Health

FDA Tightens Lead Limits in Children's Food

in 3 hours

Latest National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

National News

Cold Wave Alert for UP, MP, and other states after Delhi Rains

in 46 minutes

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

National News

Tibet Earthquake: 7.1 Quake Claims 95 Lives; Shakes Nepal, Tremours Felt in Delhi, UP, Bihar

in 5 hours

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

National News

Digital arrest: YouTuber held for 40 hours in digital arrest—learn how to stay safe

20 hours ago

Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

National News

Indian Railways cancels multiple trains due to fog

21 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.