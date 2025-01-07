Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Voting on 5 February, Results on 8 February

Delhi Election Schedule: The election bugle has been sounded in Delhi. Voting will take place on 5 February, and the results will be announced on 8 February. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is striving for a third consecutive victory, while the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making every effort to turn the tables. The Congress is also in the fray, contesting alone and targeting both the BJP and AAP (its ally in the Lok Sabha elections).
Results on 8 February
Delhi will have a single-phase election, with voting on 7 February and results declared on 8 February. This may be the last election overseen by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who is set to retire on 18 February.
Delhi Election Schedule 2025
Notification Date
10 January
Filing of Nominations
17 January
Scrutiny of Nominations
18 January
Withdrawal of Candidature
20 January
Polling Date
5 February
Counting Date
8 February
Consequently, it is anticipated that the Delhi elections will be held before his retirement, giving his successor ample time to prepare for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its first list of 29 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections 2025 on Saturday.
Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Schedule Live: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi released the final voter list, stating a total electorate of 1.55 crore. The CEO’s office, R. Ellis Vaz, stated that 1.67 lakh (1.09%) new names have been added to the list since the publication of the draft list on 29 October 2024.
“A total of 3,08,942 names have been added and a total of 1,41,613 names have been deleted from the draft publication to the final publication. Therefore, there has been a net increase of 1,67,329 voters during this period,” the statement said.
Results of the 2020 Delhi Elections
Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) created history by winning a resounding second term in the February 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, securing 62 seats. AAP’s scale of success left the BJP with only single-digit representation and prevented the Congress from winning any seats. Despite a determined campaign to regain power after two decades, the BJP made only a marginal improvement, increasing its seat count from 3 in the 2015 elections to 8.