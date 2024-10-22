scriptDelhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

Delhi Bomb Blast: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools received a false threat of a bomb blast on Monday night. The false threat affected schools in Delhi and Hyderabad.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 03:08 pm

Patrika Desk

The sources said that many CRPF schools across the country received false threats of a bomb blast on Monday night. Two schools in Delhi, one in Rohini and the other in Dwarka were among the affected institutions, along with one in Hyderabad. Sources indicated that the management of these institutions received threatening emails. Officials are investigating the incident, and top officials from the CRPF, Intelligence Bureau, and Delhi Police are reviewing the matter.
The threatening email mentioned a possible bomb blast in the schools’ classes on Tuesday at 11 am. However, the threat was later found to be false.

Khalistani Supporter Group Claims Responsibility

This false threat came a day after a blast occurred outside a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, on Sunday, for which a Khalistani supporter group claimed responsibility, creating a sensation in the national capital. The Delhi Police have contacted social media platforms and messaging app Telegram to gather information about the channel where the post was made and are investigating the matter. The blast at the Prashant Vihar school on Sunday was so powerful that it damaged the school’s wall. There were no reports of casualties, but some nearby buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Fake Bomb Threats to Domestic and International Flights

More than 90 flights have received bomb threats this week, most of which are false. The Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Director-General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) met with the Union Home Secretary on Monday to discuss the fake bomb threats to domestic and international flights.

Meeting with the Home Ministry

The two Director-Generals briefed the Home Secretary about the fake calls received by domestic and international flights during a half-hour meeting. These calls have created a sense of panic on several occasions, and Indian aviation authorities, intelligence agencies, and other departments have had to undergo a rigorous security scrutiny process. Sources said that officials discussed the possible impact on aviation security and the measures being taken to deal with the situation, emphasizing the need for increased vigilance and coordination among security agencies.

Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

