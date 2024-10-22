Delhi Bomb Blast: False Threat to Blow Up CRPF Schools Across the Country

The threatening email mentioned a possible bomb blast in the schools’ classes on Tuesday at 11 am. However, the threat was later found to be false. Khalistani Supporter Group Claims Responsibility This false threat came a day after a blast occurred outside a CRPF school in Rohini, Delhi, on Sunday, for which a Khalistani supporter group claimed responsibility, creating a sensation in the national capital. The Delhi Police have contacted social media platforms and messaging app Telegram to gather information about the channel where the post was made and are investigating the matter. The blast at the Prashant Vihar school on Sunday was so powerful that it damaged the school’s wall. There were no reports of casualties, but some nearby buildings and vehicles were damaged.

Fake Bomb Threats to Domestic and International Flights More than 90 flights have received bomb threats this week, most of which are false. The Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Director-General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) met with the Union Home Secretary on Monday to discuss the fake bomb threats to domestic and international flights.