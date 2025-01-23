scriptDelhi Closer: Jhansi-Dholpur Third Line Ready, Speed Trials Complete | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi Closer: Jhansi-Dholpur Third Line Ready, Speed Trials Complete

A speed trial was conducted between Jhansi and Dholpur at a speed of 120 km/h, assessing all safety-related aspects.

GwaliorJan 23, 2025 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railways

MP news: The travel time between Delhi/Bhopal and Dholpur via Gwalior will soon be reduced. The construction of the third line between Jhansi and Dholpur (162 km) is complete. On Wednesday, Pranjit Saxena, Commissioner of Railway Safety, North Eastern Region, Mumbai, inspected the newly laid third line between Sandalpur and Sithauli. A speed trial of 120 km/h was conducted during the inspection, assessing all safety aspects.

IPS Room Inspected

DRM Deepak Sinha of the Jhansi division and other railway officials were present during the nine-kilometre journey between Sandalpur and Sithauli stations. Commissioner of Railway Safety Pranjiv Saxena, along with officials from the division and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, inspected the section via motor trolley.
The inspection thoroughly examined all installations and their functionality, including stations, traction, signals, gates, bridges (major and minor), tracks, track points, curves, etc., within the rail section. A detailed examination of the switch expansion joint, point 111, was conducted, along with inspections of the relay room and IPS room at Sithauli station.

Third Line to Commence After ‘OK’ Report

The Sandalpur-Sithauli route between Jhansi and Dholpur had been pending for a considerable time. Following this inspection, the third line is expected to become operational within a day or two upon receiving the ‘OK’ report. The work from Dholpur to Mathura has been completed by the Agra division. Currently, rail traffic is disrupted during accidents or emergencies. However, the third line will allow trains to be diverted, ensuring uninterrupted traffic flow.

