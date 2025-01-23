Delhi Closer: Jhansi-Dholpur Third Line Ready, Speed Trials Complete

IPS Room Inspected DRM Deepak Sinha of the Jhansi division and other railway officials were present during the nine-kilometre journey between Sandalpur and Sithauli stations. Commissioner of Railway Safety Pranjiv Saxena, along with officials from the division and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, inspected the section via motor trolley.

The inspection thoroughly examined all installations and their functionality, including stations, traction, signals, gates, bridges (major and minor), tracks, track points, curves, etc., within the rail section. A detailed examination of the switch expansion joint, point 111, was conducted, along with inspections of the relay room and IPS room at Sithauli station.