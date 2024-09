From Jammu to Delhi and MP, 8 High Courts get new Chief Justices, see list

New Delhi•Sep 26, 2024 / 03:22 am• Patrika Desk

Delhi HC New Chief Justices appointed

The central government has appointed new chief justices in eight high courts. These appointments were pending with the central government after the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendations. Justice Suresh Kumar Kait will be the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has informed about the issuance of notifications for these appointments through a post. During a hearing on this matter in the Supreme Court, CJI DY Chandrachud expressed hope that these appointments would be made soon.

Chief Justices of Himachal Pradesh, Delhi, and Jharkhand High Courts Appointed According to the notification, Justice Manmohan has been appointed as the Chief Justice of Delhi, Justice Rajiv Shakdhar as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh, Justice Indr Prasanna Mukerji as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar as the Chief Justice of Kerala, Justice Tashi Rabstan as the Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Justice K.R. Shriram as the Chief Justice of Madras, and Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao as the Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court.