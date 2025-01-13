scriptDelhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

IMD Weather Update: Delhi enveloped in thick fog on Monday The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for dense fog conditions in Delhi. A drop in temperature has also been observed in several states, including Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

New DelhiJan 13, 2025 / 10:45 am

IMD Weather Update

IMD Weather Update

Weather Update News: A cold wave continues to grip several states in northern India. Temperatures have risen in many states, including the capital Delhi, following rainfall. Delhi’s AQI improved and the air cleared after the rain. A thick layer of dense fog was seen in Delhi on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange alert’ for dense fog, which may affect travel in the National Capital Region. According to the IMD, temperatures may also rise in the hilly areas. Let’s find out what the weather is going to be like across the country today.

Alert Issued in Delhi

The IMD issued an alert in Delhi, stating that Delhi airport, railway stations, and several highway routes may be affected. Travel time in the national capital is expected to slow down due to difficult driving conditions in the fog. This follows the IMD’s ‘yellow alert’ on Sunday, which predicted dense fog and cold weather for the next three days, until Wednesday.

Fog to Persist in Punjab and Haryana

An orange alert has been issued for dense to very dense fog in Punjab today. Similar conditions are expected on 14 and 15 January. There is also a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning on 15 January. In Haryana, an orange alert for dense to very dense fog is in place today and will continue until 15 January. The joint capital, Chandigarh, will also experience the effects of fog today.

Severe Cold Warning in UP

The IMD has warned of severe cold and dense fog in several districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Similar weather is expected on Monday. According to the department, dense to very dense fog is likely in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Gonda districts on Monday. Furthermore, dense fog is anticipated in Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Badaun, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and surrounding areas.

Temperature Overview

CityMinimum TemperatureMaximum Temperature
Delhi620
Noida917
Ghaziabad917
Patna1318
Lucknow916
Jaipur917
Bhopal724
Mumbai2133
Darbhanga919
Jammu719
Prayagraj719
Kolkata1324
Ahmedabad1527

Temperature Drop in Rajasthan

Rajasthan is experiencing changing weather patterns due to the influence of a western disturbance. Rain and hail accompanied by strong winds have caused a drop in temperature. According to the meteorological department, alerts have been issued for rain and hail in several districts. Rain and hail are expected in 15 districts, while dense fog alerts are in place for several others. According to the meteorological department, the cold is expected to increase again after Tuesday.

Yellow Alert in the Mountains

Minimum temperatures in Srinagar, Kukernag, and Kupwara will remain below freezing today. Dense fog is expected in Uttarakhand. A yellow alert for cold and dense fog will remain in place for Himachal Pradesh today and for the next two days.

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

