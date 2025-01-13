Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

Alert Issued in Delhi The IMD issued an alert in Delhi, stating that Delhi airport, railway stations, and several highway routes may be affected. Travel time in the national capital is expected to slow down due to difficult driving conditions in the fog. This follows the IMD’s ‘yellow alert’ on Sunday, which predicted dense fog and cold weather for the next three days, until Wednesday.

Fog to Persist in Punjab and Haryana An orange alert has been issued for dense to very dense fog in Punjab today. Similar conditions are expected on 14 and 15 January. There is also a possibility of rain with thunder and lightning on 15 January. In Haryana, an orange alert for dense to very dense fog is in place today and will continue until 15 January. The joint capital, Chandigarh, will also experience the effects of fog today.

Severe Cold Warning in UP The IMD has warned of severe cold and dense fog in several districts of Uttar Pradesh (UP). Similar weather is expected on Monday. According to the department, dense to very dense fog is likely in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, and Gonda districts on Monday. Furthermore, dense fog is anticipated in Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Meerut, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Badaun, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etawah, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, and surrounding areas.

Temperature Overview City Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature Delhi 6 20 Noida 9 17 Ghaziabad 9 17 Patna 13 18 Lucknow 9 16 Jaipur 9 17 Bhopal 7 24 Mumbai 21 33 Darbhanga 9 19 Jammu 7 19 Prayagraj 7 19 Kolkata 13 24 Ahmedabad 15 27 Temperature Drop in Rajasthan Rajasthan is experiencing changing weather patterns due to the influence of a western disturbance. Rain and hail accompanied by strong winds have caused a drop in temperature. According to the meteorological department, alerts have been issued for rain and hail in several districts. Rain and hail are expected in 15 districts, while dense fog alerts are in place for several others. According to the meteorological department, the cold is expected to increase again after Tuesday.