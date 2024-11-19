Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

Advisory for Passengers Due to the thick fog, visibility decreased rapidly in the morning. The visibility at Safdarjung Airport was 150 meters. Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, asking them to keep track of flight status and changes in their travel plans. The air quality in Delhi has reached the “very severe” category, with an AQI of 484. Under Grap-4, trucks have been banned from entering Delhi, and construction work on public projects has been halted to control pollution.

Grap-4 Implemented The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition on Monday, rebuked the Delhi government for not implementing Grap-4 earlier and asked why it took so long to implement it. The court ordered the implementation of Grap-4, saying it would continue until further orders, even if the AQI level falls below 450. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Air Quality Management Commission for waiting for the AQI to cross the limit before taking action.