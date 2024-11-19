scriptDelhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented | Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented | Latest News | Patrika News
Delhi pollution: Air 60 times more toxic than WHO limit, Grap-4 implemented

The Supreme Court has ordered implementation of Grap-4, rebuking the Delhi government.

New DelhiNov 19, 2024 / 09:56 am

Patrika Desk

Delhi Pollution: The situation in Delhi-NCR has become more critical due to air pollution, fog, and smog. According to a report, the air in Delhi has become 60 times more toxic than the WHO’s prescribed limit. On Monday, a thick layer of fog covered Delhi-NCR, disrupting air and rail services. The visibility at Indira Gandhi International Airport was very low, affecting 160 flights. 118 departures and 43 arrivals were affected, with flights delayed by an average of 22 minutes. Seven flights were cancelled in the morning. The fog also affected train services, with 28 trains delayed by 2-9 hours at New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations. Passengers were stranded at stations, waiting for trains to other cities.

Advisory for Passengers

Due to the thick fog, visibility decreased rapidly in the morning. The visibility at Safdarjung Airport was 150 meters. Indira Gandhi International Airport has issued an advisory for passengers, asking them to keep track of flight status and changes in their travel plans. The air quality in Delhi has reached the “very severe” category, with an AQI of 484. Under Grap-4, trucks have been banned from entering Delhi, and construction work on public projects has been halted to control pollution.

Grap-4 Implemented

The Supreme Court, while hearing a petition on Monday, rebuked the Delhi government for not implementing Grap-4 earlier and asked why it took so long to implement it. The court ordered the implementation of Grap-4, saying it would continue until further orders, even if the AQI level falls below 450. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the Air Quality Management Commission for waiting for the AQI to cross the limit before taking action.

Rs 100 Crore Worth of Goods Stranded in Rajasthan

The implementation of Grap-4 in Delhi has caused a stir among truck operators in Rajasthan. With the ban on diesel trucks below BS-6, the daily transportation of goods worth around Rs 100 crore has been affected. Rajasthan Automobile Dealers Association President Chanmal Agrawal said that over 1,000 trucks from industrial areas like Bhivadi-Nimrana daily enter Delhi, and the supply chain would be disrupted, affecting daily business worth around Rs 1,000 crore.

