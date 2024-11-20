Delhi pollution: Delhi government takes a major decision, 50% of government employees to work from home

New Delhi•Nov 20, 2024 / 12:17 pm• Patrika Desk

Delhi Pollution: Due to the increasing air pollution in Delhi, different decisions are being taken every day. Recently, the Delhi government has taken a major decision. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government has decided to implement work-from-home for government employees to reduce pollution. According to the government’s decision, 50% of employees will now have to work from home.

To reduce pollution, the Delhi government has decided to implement work-from-home in government offices 50% of employees will work from homeA meeting with officials will be held at the secretariat at 1 pm today to implement this.— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) November 20, 2024 Schools and Colleges Closed In Delhi, due to the severe air pollution, Chief Minister Atishi has ordered the closure of schools up to class 12th. All classes will be conducted online. Similarly, the administration of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida in NCR has also decided to close schools up to class 12th. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University have also decided to conduct online classes.