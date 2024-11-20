scriptDelhi pollution: Delhi government takes a major decision, 50% of government employees to work from home | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi pollution: Delhi government takes a major decision, 50% of government employees to work from home

According to the government’s decision, 50% of employees will now have to work from home.

New DelhiNov 20, 2024 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

Delhi Pollution: Due to the increasing air pollution in Delhi, different decisions are being taken every day. Recently, the Delhi government has taken a major decision. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Wednesday that the Delhi government has decided to implement work-from-home for government employees to reduce pollution. According to the government’s decision, 50% of employees will now have to work from home.

Schools and Colleges Closed

In Delhi, due to the severe air pollution, Chief Minister Atishi has ordered the closure of schools up to class 12th. All classes will be conducted online. Similarly, the administration of Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, and Noida in NCR has also decided to close schools up to class 12th. Meanwhile, Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru University have also decided to conduct online classes.

