scriptDelhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

A political storm has erupted in Delhi after a Class 12 student was apprehended for spreading bomb threats to 400 schools in the city.

New DelhiJan 15, 2025 / 11:26 am

Patrika Desk

Bomb Threat Delhi Schools: A political storm has erupted in Delhi after a class 12 student was apprehended for spreading bomb threats to 400 schools. The BJP has demanded an explanation, linking the student’s family to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). AAP MP Sanjay Singh stated that baseless accusations were being deliberately levelled just 15 days before the elections.

Political Storm Erupts

Delhi Police revealed that the arrested child’s family was in contact with an NGO that opposed the execution of Afzal Guru. The family supports a political party. Police are investigating who is behind the child and their motive. This has given the BJP an opportunity to corner the AAP. BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said that if the AAP doesn’t respond to the allegations, suspicion will deepen.

Atishi’s Affidavit Leaves Husband’s Column Blank

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency on Tuesday. According to the affidavit submitted with the nomination, Atishi neither owns a car nor a house. She possesses approximately ₹77 lakh, including 10 grams of gold. In the affidavit, Atishi wrote ‘Not Applicable’ in the column for her husband’s assets. The previous election’s affidavit listed assets worth ₹81 lakh in her husband’s name.

Congress: Tirath fielded from Patel Nagar, one candidate changed

Congress released its third list of 16 candidates on Tuesday night, fielding former Union Minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar. The candidate previously announced for the Gokalpur seat, Pramod Kumar Jayant, has been replaced by Ishwar Bagri. Three defectors from the Aam Aadmi Party have been nominated as candidates. The party has declared candidates for 63 out of 70 seats.

News / National News / Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 4 hours

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 4 hours

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

Education News

UGC NET Exam for 15th January to be Held on This Day, NTA Issues Notice

in 5 hours

Sporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book

Sports

Sporting World Mourns Passing of Legendary Tony Book

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

National News

Steve Jobs’ Wife ‘Kamala’ Falls Sick at Maha kumbh, 3,000 Devotees Also Unwell

in 4 hours

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

National News

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Student Arrested, NGO-Political Party and Afzal Guru Links Emerge

in 4 hours

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

UP News

Eleven Pilgrims Suffer Heart Attacks at Maha kumbh Mela

2 days ago

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

National News

Delhi on Orange Alert for Dense Fog; Cold Wave Sweeps Across North India

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.