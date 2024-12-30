Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Weather Changes in These States According to the latest IMD update, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see a temperature drop of 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to experience a 3-4 degrees Celsius drop in temperature over the next three days.

IMD Issues Update Central India is also predicted to see a temperature drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius. Eastern India will also experience a temperature decrease. Maharashtra may see a temperature reduction of 2-4 degrees Celsius.