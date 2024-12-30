Delhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

scriptDelhi Shivers in Cold Snap, IMD Issues Yellow Alert | Latest News | Patrika News
Central India is also predicted to see a temperature drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius. Eastern India will also experience a temperature decrease.

New DelhiDec 30, 2024 / 08:59 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update: A cold wave has intensified across various states in India due to rainfall. In the capital, Delhi, the post-rain cold winds have improved the Air Quality Index (AQI). However, the cold is causing significant difficulties. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for fog in Delhi. The minimum temperature is predicted to be 9 degrees Celsius and the maximum 18 degrees Celsius on 30 December.

Weather Changes in These States

According to the latest IMD update, Uttar Pradesh is expected to see a temperature drop of 4-6 degrees Celsius over the next five days. Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and Rajasthan are expected to experience a 3-4 degrees Celsius drop in temperature over the next three days.

IMD Issues Update

Central India is also predicted to see a temperature drop of 3-5 degrees Celsius. Eastern India will also experience a temperature decrease. Maharashtra may see a temperature reduction of 2-4 degrees Celsius.

