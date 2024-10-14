ED Action: Minister’s close aides, including IAS officers, raided at 20 locations

20 locations raided by ED The ED teams conducted simultaneous raids at around 20 locations, including Ranchi and Chaibasa, early on Monday morning. The raids are being conducted at Vijay Agarwal’s residence in Indrapuri, Ratu Road, Ranchi, as well as at his other locations in Harmu and Morhabadi. IAS officer Manish Ranjan’s residence and the residence of Minister Mithilesh Thakur’s PS Harendra Singh are also being searched, with security personnel deployed at the locations. It is reported that several documents and electronic devices have been seized from these locations.

What was the case The raids are being conducted in connection with a multi-crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission. The department’s cashier, Santosh Kumar, had embezzled Rs 23 crore. A case was registered, and Santosh Kumar is currently in jail. There have been complaints of irregularities and corruption in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission in several districts of Jharkhand, with FIRs registered in some districts. The ED has taken these FIRs as the basis for its investigation. Minister Mithilesh Thakur is considered a powerful minister in the Hemant Soren government and was elected as an MLA from the Garhwa assembly seat in 2019. The ED investigation may also reach him.