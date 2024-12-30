Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

scriptEx-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl | Latest News | Patrika News
A naked and decomposed body was found within the vacant boundary wall of the Murtoonda Agricultural Science Centre.

CG Rape and Murder case: In Sukma, Chhattisgarh, a former boyfriend committed a heinous crime, brutally raping and murdering a minor girl. The Kotwali police, after a thorough investigation, solved this murder case. They have arrested the former boyfriend in connection with the rape and murder of the minor girl.

CG Rape and Murder case: Body Found on 3 December

On 3rd December, a naked and decomposed body was found within the vacant boundary wall of the Murtoonda Agricultural Science Centre. To identify the body, the police searched for missing persons in the surrounding area and neighbouring districts. A technical analysis of mobile numbers was also conducted with the help of the cyber cell.
After identifying the accused, the main suspect, Manoj Mandavi (20 years), a resident of Chingavaram, Ghadiras police station, was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime, stating that the deceased girl was his former girlfriend. He claimed she had betrayed him, and therefore, on 9 November, he had planned and executed the rape and murder at the Murtoonda Agricultural Science Centre. He beat her to death with a stick and later covered the body with teak leaves. (CG Rape and Murder case)

Evidence of Crime Found

During the post-mortem investigation, evidence of the crime against the accused was found. A case was registered under murder, rape, and other sections at Sukma police station. The accused was arrested, presented before the Dantewada court on judicial remand, and sent to jail.

