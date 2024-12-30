Ex-boyfriend rapes and murders teenage girl

CG Rape and Murder case: Body Found on 3 December On 3rd December, a naked and decomposed body was found within the vacant boundary wall of the Murtoonda Agricultural Science Centre. To identify the body, the police searched for missing persons in the surrounding area and neighbouring districts. A technical analysis of mobile numbers was also conducted with the help of the cyber cell.

After identifying the accused, the main suspect, Manoj Mandavi (20 years), a resident of Chingavaram, Ghadiras police station, was taken into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to his crime, stating that the deceased girl was his former girlfriend. He claimed she had betrayed him, and therefore, on 9 November, he had planned and executed the rape and murder at the Murtoonda Agricultural Science Centre. He beat her to death with a stick and later covered the body with teak leaves. (CG Rape and Murder case)