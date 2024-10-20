Fake Bomb Blast Threat: Airlines receiving continuous fake bomb threats, BCAS issues guidelines to CEOs

Fake Airlines Bomb Blast Threat Over 30 bomb threats received Officials emphasized the importance of informing all stakeholders about the threats and the measures being taken in response. As many as 30 bomb threats were received on Saturday alone against flights operated by various airlines. Sources said that investigations revealed that some of the IP addresses used to send these threats originated from London, Germany, Canada, and the US. However, officials did not rule out the possibility that the perpetrators might have used VPNs to hide their actual locations. Officials emphasized the importance of informing all stakeholders about the threats and the measures being taken in response. As many as 30 bomb threats were received on Saturday alone against flights operated by various airlines. Sources said that investigations revealed that some of the IP addresses used to send these threats originated from London, Germany, Canada, and the US. However, officials did not rule out the possibility that the perpetrators might have used VPNs to hide their actual locations.

DGCA issues guidelines BCAS and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) are expected to issue new guidelines for airlines to deal with bomb threats. The recent wave of fake calls and threats started on Monday, resulting in the diversion and delay of several flights. Vistara reported that it received security threats on five international flights. Similarly, Indigo received security alerts on nearly four flights. Other affected airlines include Air India, Air India Express, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air.