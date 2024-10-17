Farmers’ Diwali Delight: MSP of Crops Raised

The notification states that the MSP for wheat has been increased by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425 per quintal. Information and Broadcasting Minister Provides Information During a press briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the DA rate for central employees has increased from 50% to 53%. The Cabinet has also approved the Varanasi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction multi-tracking project. Under this project, a rail-road bridge will be built in Varanasi, which will be one of the largest in the country in terms of transportation capacity. A six-lane flyover will be constructed above the rail line. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,642 crore. The construction of the third and fourth lines between Varanasi and Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction will also be undertaken.

DA/DR Hike Salary Calculation DA Hike in Salary Calculation Basic Salary Benefit/Per Month 18,000 – 540 25,000 – 750 35,000 – 1,050 45,000 – 1,350 52,000 – 1,560 70,000 – 2,100 18,000 – 540 25,000 – 750 35,000 – 1,050 45,000 – 1,350 52,000 – 1,560 70,000 – 2,100

85,500 – 2,565 1,00,000 – 3000 New MSP (Per Quintal) Crop Previous Now Increase Wheat 2,275 – 2,425 – 150 Barley 1,850 – 1,980 – 130 Chana 5,440 – 5,650 – 210

Masoor 6,425 – 6,700 – 275 Sarson 5,650 – 5,950 – 300 Saflower 5,800 – 5,940 – 140 (All amounts are in rupees)