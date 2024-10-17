scriptFarmers’ Diwali Delight: MSP of Crops Raised | Latest News | Patrika News
Farmers' Diwali Delight: MSP of Crops Raised

DA/DR MSP Rate Hike: The government has given a big gift to farmers and central employees before Diwali.

Oct 17, 2024

The government has given a big gift to farmers and central employees before Diwali. On Wednesday, the government approved a 3% increase in the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) for over 1 crore employees and pensioners. This increase will be effective from July 1, 2024, which means employees will receive a three-month arrear. The good news for farmers is that the government has also increased the minimum support price (MSP) for six rabi crops.
The notification states that the MSP for wheat has been increased by Rs 150 to Rs 2,425 per quintal.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Provides Information

During a press briefing, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that the DA rate for central employees has increased from 50% to 53%. The Cabinet has also approved the Varanasi and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction multi-tracking project. Under this project, a rail-road bridge will be built in Varanasi, which will be one of the largest in the country in terms of transportation capacity. A six-lane flyover will be constructed above the rail line. The project is estimated to cost Rs 2,642 crore. The construction of the third and fourth lines between Varanasi and Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction will also be undertaken.
DA/DR Hike Salary Calculation
DA/DR Hike Salary Calculation

DA Hike in Salary Calculation

Basic Salary Benefit/Per Month

18,000 – 540

25,000 – 750

35,000 – 1,050

45,000 – 1,350

52,000 – 1,560

70,000 – 2,100
85,500 – 2,565

1,00,000 – 3000

New MSP (Per Quintal)

Crop Previous Now Increase

Wheat 2,275 – 2,425 – 150

Barley 1,850 – 1,980 – 130

Chana 5,440 – 5,650 – 210
Masoor 6,425 – 6,700 – 275

Sarson 5,650 – 5,950 – 300

Saflower 5,800 – 5,940 – 140 (All amounts are in rupees)

