Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

However, things are slowly changing now. Companies that had left India are once again investing in the Indian market. Many experts believe that India’s rapid economic growth rate and economic reforms are attracting foreign investors. India’s large consumer market and rapid economic growth rate are the main reasons why foreign investors are returning.

Harley-Davidson Returns to India In addition, the American giant Harley-Davidson announced its return to India last year. The company had partnered with Hero MotoCorp to invest in a joint venture and re-enter the Indian market. China’s fashion giant, Shen, has also re-entered India by partnering with Reliance Retail.

Carrefour Will Also Invest in India Carrefour has also announced its return to India. The company’s re-investment in India is a crucial part of its 2026 development plan. Walmart had already established a foothold in the Indian market by acquiring Flipkart. Experts believe that India’s large consumer market, rapid economic growth, and the government’s economic reforms are attracting foreign investors. India’s vast geographical area and rapid economic growth rate are the main reasons why foreign investors are attracted to the country.