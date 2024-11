Prayer for Delhi A video of former CM Kejriwal has surfaced in which he is seen saying that he has come to Tirupati Balaji temple for the first time and has prayed for the well-being of all and the prosperity of Delhi. He also prayed for the peace and happiness of the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal’s Prayer for Delhi’s Protection In a recent conversation with journalists, Arvind Kejriwal said that this trip is very special for him and he will pray for the protection, health, and prosperity of the people of Delhi from Lord Balaji. He also said that his government is always working for the welfare of Delhi and during this trip, he will get an opportunity to seek Lord’s blessings.