Get Lawrence Bishnoi Encounter and Take 1,11,11,111 Rupees, Meanwhile This Party is Giving Election Fighting Invitation

The national president of Karni Sena, Raj Shekhawat, has released a video message. In the video, Raj Singh is seen saying that if any policeman encounters Bishnoi, they will give him a reward of one crore, 11 lakh, 11 thousand 111 rupees and also take responsibility for the security of his family. The video also states that it is essential to confront such dangerous criminals to make India fearless.

Meanwhile, a new development has emerged in Maharashtra. It is being said that a local political party has offered Bishnoi to contest the assembly elections. This offer has brought the party into the limelight. The party president has written a letter to Bishnoi in jail and invited him to participate in the election. The leader says that Bishnoi is an important person who fights for the rights of North Indians. The leader also sees the image of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in Bishnoi. However, there has been no statement from Bishnoi’s side on these developments yet.