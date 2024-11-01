Ujjain: CM Mohan Yadav to inaugurate sports complex today

The state’s CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will be on a tour of Ujjain today, i.e., November 1, where he will participate in various programmes. He will reach Ujjain around 10-11 am. Here, he will inaugurate the Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Multipurpose Sports Complex built at Rs 11.43 crore at the Nakheda Stadium. According to BJP city president Vivek Joshi, after the inauguration ceremony, the CM will also attend the Diwali celebration organized here. Apart from this, he will also meet officials and BJP workers.

In the inauguration ceremony of the sports complex, MLAs Anil Jain Kaluekhera, Dr. Tej Bahadur Singh Chauhan, Satish Malviya, Jitendra Pandey, Mahesh Parmar, Dinesh Jain Bos, Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Ujjain Municipal Corporation President Kalavati Yadav, Ujjain District Panchayat President Kamal Kunwar Devda, MP’s Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Vishwas Sarang, and Skill Development and Employment Minister Gautam Tetwal will be present.