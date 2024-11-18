scriptGRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

GRAP Stage-4: Except for trucks connected to essential services, the entry of heavy vehicles in Delhi will be banned.

New DelhiNov 18, 2024 / 08:41 am

Patrika Desk

GRAP Stage-4: The fourth phase of GRAP has come into effect in Delhi-NCR from today. Due to the severe level of air pollution, the fourth phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented from Monday morning at 8 am.
The Central Government’s Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has taken this decision due to the increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR. On Sunday evening, Delhi’s average AQI was 441, which increased to 457 by 7 pm. After the implementation of GRAP’s fourth phase, except for essential services-connected trucks, the entry of other heavy vehicles in Delhi will be banned. NNG, CNG, electric, and BS-4 diesel trucks will be allowed to enter.
In the capital, except for classes 10 and 12, all classes will have online studies. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, “All schools will conduct online classes for these classes until further orders.”

Strict Prohibitions in GRAP 4

– Except for vehicles carrying essential goods, diesel-run medium and heavy trucks (BS-4 or below) will be banned.
– Except for CNG, BS-4 diesel vehicles, light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be banned.

– Trucks carrying non-essential goods will be banned from entering Delhi.

– It is recommended that classes 6 to 9 and 11 be conducted in online mode.
– The central and Delhi governments can operate offices in NCR with 50% capacity, and the remaining will work from home.

(Vehicles running on CNG, BS-4 diesel, or electric will be exempt from the ban.)

News / National News / GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

National News

GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

in 5 hours

WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

Cricket News

WI vs ENG 5th T20: Last match washed out, England clinch series 3-1 in the Caribbean after 5 years

in 5 hours

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

UP News

Jhansi Hospital Fire: Immediate Financial Assistance to be Provided to the Families of the Victims

2 days ago

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

National News

MP chaos: UP minister attacked in traffic jam, PSO’s thumb bitten, pistol snatched

2 days ago

Jharkhand Election 2024

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

राष्ट्रीय

मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने की भविष्यवाणी, Jharkhand में फिर बनेगी हमारे गठबंधन की सरकार

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: हेमंत सोरेन से लेकर बाबूलाल मरांडी तक…दूसरे चरण में इन दिग्गजों की साख दांव पर

1 day ago

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

राष्ट्रीय

Jharkhand Election: ‘कांग्रेस ने देश को संविधान दिया…’, जामताड़ा में बोले मल्लिकार्जुन खरगे

2 days ago

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

राष्ट्रीय

Public Holiday: 20 नवंबर का 6 राज्यों में रहेगा सार्वजनिक अवकाश, जानिए कहां-कहां बंद रहेंगे स्कूल और ऑफिस

2 days ago

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

राष्ट्रीय

PM Modi ने बिहार के जमुई से ‘साधा’ Jharkhand, लूट ली आदिवासी समाज की वाहवाही

2 days ago

Maharashtra Election 2024

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

राष्ट्रीय

अगले 48 घंटे में हो जाएगा साफ, क्या महाराष्ट्र में लाडकी बहन और झारखंड में मंईयां योजना पलट रही ‘गेम’?

in 4 hours

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Elections: अघाड़ी पर भारी महायुति, ठाणे के किंग शिंदे व भाजपा ने की उद्धव की घेराबंदी

8 hours ago

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

राष्ट्रीय

फडणवीस के बाद बोले एकनाथ शिंदे, ‘मैं सीएम की रेस में नहीं’, बताया कहां से होगा अगला मुख्यमंत्री

9 hours ago

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

राष्ट्रीय

Maharashtra Election: ‘मैं भाषण दे रही थी, कुछ लोगों अभद्र इशारे किए और अल्लाह हू अकबर…’, चुनावी सभा में हुए हमले को लेकर नवनीत राणा ने सुनाई आपबीती

9 hours ago

महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर बनेगी Mahayuti की सरकार, इस नेता ने किया दावा

राष्ट्रीय

महाराष्ट्र में एक बार फिर बनेगी Mahayuti की सरकार, इस नेता ने किया दावा

11 hours ago

Latest National News

Elon Musk’s company to launch heaviest and most advanced satellite with ISRO

National News

Elon Musk’s company to launch heaviest and most advanced satellite with ISRO

2 days ago

Delhi Firing: Criminals Open Fire at Petrol Pump, Employee Injured

National News

Delhi Firing: Criminals Open Fire at Petrol Pump, Employee Injured

2 days ago

Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Employees, 4.5 Lakh Pensioners Set for Rs 5 Lakh Bonanza

National News

Bhopal: 7.5 Lakh Employees, 4.5 Lakh Pensioners Set for Rs 5 Lakh Bonanza

2 days ago

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

National News

Madhya Pradesh: Petrol Pumps Go Cashless from Today, Orders Implemented

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.