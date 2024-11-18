GRAP New Rule: Government shuts schools, shifts classes online; bans lakhs of vehicles

The Central Government’s Air Quality Management Commission (CAQM) has taken this decision due to the increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR. On Sunday evening, Delhi’s average AQI was 441, which increased to 457 by 7 pm. After the implementation of GRAP’s fourth phase, except for essential services-connected trucks, the entry of other heavy vehicles in Delhi will be banned. NNG, CNG, electric, and BS-4 diesel trucks will be allowed to enter.

In the capital, except for classes 10 and 12, all classes will have online studies. Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said, “All schools will conduct online classes for these classes until further orders.” Strict Prohibitions in GRAP 4 – Except for vehicles carrying essential goods, diesel-run medium and heavy trucks (BS-4 or below) will be banned.

– Except for CNG, BS-4 diesel vehicles, light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will be banned. – Trucks carrying non-essential goods will be banned from entering Delhi. – It is recommended that classes 6 to 9 and 11 be conducted in online mode.

– The central and Delhi governments can operate offices in NCR with 50% capacity, and the remaining will work from home. (Vehicles running on CNG, BS-4 diesel, or electric will be exempt from the ban.)